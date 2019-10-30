NEW DELHI : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a warning asking consumers to beware of lucrative offers of high rent from mobile tower installation. The regulator has clarified that it is not involved, even indirectly, in the installation of mobile towers.

In a notice issued recently, TRAI said it has been brought to its notice that some companies, agencies and individuals are fraudulently asking people to deposit money in their account as tax under the Telecom Act for leasing their premises for installation of mobile towers.

"These companies/agencies/individuals become unreachable after collection of money. They are also issuing fake 'No Objection Certificates/Permissions' for the Installation of Tower purportedly issued by Ministry of Communications and Information Technology," TRAI said.

TRAI doesn't charge any fees for mobile tower installation as it is not involved in the process.

The regulator said it is neither directly nor indirectly involved in any manner, in levy of any tax or fees on leasing of premises for installation of mobile towers or for issuing any “No Objection Certificates" for the purpose.

The authority has also advised victims to take up the matter with the law enforcing agencies. "Anyone dealing or entering into agreements with such companies/agencies/individuals will be doing so at his/her own risk and TRAI shall not be responsible for any claim or loss or damages, whatsoever, suffered directly or indirectly," TRAI said.

Telecom operators have been increasing their network strength to cope with the expanding demand for mobile services. Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had recently said operators will install 57,559 towers for mobile services in the rural areas during the financial year 2019-20.