TRAI's new Network Anubhav platform to map real-world network speeds, call quality

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday launched the Network Anubhav Platform, a geospatial dashboard that combines consumer test data with its independent drive test results to help consumers compare networks by location and telecom operators identify areas for network improvement.

User test data comes from TRAI's MySpeed and MyCall apps. The platform delivers insights on network parameters to consumers, telecom service providers (TSPs) and TRAI. It also provides a web interface for Do Not Disturb (DND) services, which so far was available on mobiles.

Consumers can view test results categorised as cellular or fixed broadband, further segregated by service provider and technology, on parameters including download and upload speeds. They can zoom in to see where tests were conducted, and use filters, supporting tables and downloadable reports to interpret results and make decisions.

"As India's digital ecosystem expands, consumers expect transparency and credible information, and wish to participate more actively in strengthening the quality of telecom services," TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said at a briefing.

He added that effective regulation must be informed "not only by technical assessment but also by the real experience of consumers.

Consumers can see other users' experience Lahoti said consumers can now see other users' experience at a particular place across service providers and technologies, which helps them compare and make "an informed choice". Where both user tests and IDT results exist for a location, the platform can give an integrated view of the two. Users can also access each provider's coverage maps.

For users, the platform answers a question consumers often face when choosing a SIM: whose network performs better in their area. Instead of asking around, they can now see anonymised test results from other users, shown provider-by-provider for a given location.

They can also compare two places, such as home and workplace.

Where TRAI has conducted drive tests, those results appear for the same location, and many important places are already covered on the map.

To keep the volume of data manageable, Lahoti said, the platform gives an integrated value for each provider based on the last five tests, including at least one drive test and four user tests.

Why data matters for TRAI According to TRAI, the platform also makes consumers part of the effort to improve networks. Spam is not shown on the map, but it sits on the same portal so consumers can see their network quality, their data and their spam complaints in one place, a sort of go-to portal.

The user test data gives TRAI a third data source, besides the monthly reports from providers and audits, which will let the regulator discuss problem areas with operators even more objectively.

The platform reports percentile values for tests in a given area - for instance, P50 is the median speed, with half of tests at or above the value. P80 applies to mobile broadband and P90 to fixed broadband, meaning 80 per cent and 90 per cent of tests, respectively, recorded that speed or higher.

TRAI cautioned that values based on user tests do not represent a comprehensive assessment of network quality based on standard methodology. Still, it does give valuable information on the experience of other users at various locations.

Telecom service providers get a separate interface based on secure login. It shows anonymised data on call quality, coverage and internet tests, along with location, date, time and technical parameters, so they can identify areas for further analysis and network improvement. Individual IDT reports are also accessible to them.

Eligible third-party apps can integrate connectivity-measurement capabilities through TRAI's MySpeed SDK, which the regulator said can expand participation and the volume of real-world measurements feeding the platform.

On DND, the portal now offers a web interface that was earlier available only on the mobile app.

Consumers can set preferences for commercial communication, submit complaints about unsolicited commercial communication, track complaint status, and view consolidated and service-provider-wise complaint information. Lahoti said citizens will also be able to see the overall status of spam complaints.

"Overall, this platform is a significant step towards transparency in user experience of the network across the service providers throughout the geography of the country," Lahoti said.

He said it also "empowers the citizen to be a partner" in building high-quality digital infrastructure, as their inputs help plug problem areas. Describing the platform as "a continuous journey," he said TRAI will keep improving it based on feedback from consumers and service providers.