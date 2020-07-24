Tribunal agrees to review interim order on Vodafone Idea’s premium plan

New Delhi: The Telecom Disputes Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Friday agreed to review its interim order that observed that the probe in Vodafone Idea’s RedX premium plan was prompted by a complaint by rival Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had sought changes to the order passed last week, which said it was clear that the regulator’s probe into the validity of the premium plan for high-paying postpaid customers began based on Reliance Jio’s 8 July complaint.

Trai said it is “aggrieved" by this part of the interim order, urging for changes that it said represent proper facts and circumstances of the case.

However, Vodafone has opposed any change in the interim order. Since Vodafone is a party to the case, the appellate tribunal has issued a notice to the telco, asking it to file a reply before the next hearing. TDSAT has adjourned the matter to 4 August.

“It is rare that a judge agrees to review an order. Here, the judge agreed to do so after Trai said there was an error (accepting Trai’s modification application), but Vodafone opposed the modification," a person aware of the development said on condition of anonymity.

According to the order of 16 July, Vodafone alleged that Trai has “imputed bias" and said the regulator barred the telco from signing up new customers on its ‘priority 4G network’ scheme “only to help the cause of Reliance Jio".

Trai said Vodafone has made “vague allegations" that its evaluation of the plan is based on a complaint from a rival. “It is incorrect to say that the examination is on the basis of a complaint from Jio," Trai said.

However, in an application dated 13 July, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm said it understands that the order passed by Trai followed a complaint filed by the telco on 8 July. Jio has called the RedX plan discriminatory and misleading.

Jio was allowed to be a party in the case and has been asked to file a reply within two weeks. Jio has yet not filed a reply, said the person quoted above.

The case also affects a similar plan, Platinum offered by Bharti Airtel Ltd, which was withheld, along with Vodafone’s RedX, following an 11 July directive by Trai. Airtel will have to separately take up the matter in the court to get interim relief like Vodafone.

Trai has raised concerns over violations of service norms, where the premium plans may be providing faster data and priority services to some customers over others.

