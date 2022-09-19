TSSC launches centre of excellence with Huawei at NIT Patna

TSSC launches centre of excellence with Huawei at NIT Patna2 min read . 01:53 PM IST
- The move is aimed at skilling, reskilling, upskilling of aspiring students to enhance their employability through training in innovative technologies.
NEW DELHI: Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC), a skill development institution for the telecom industry, has launched a centre of excellence with Huawei Technologies at NIT Patna for capacity building.
The centre which will come up under the aegis of ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship will cater to roles in information and communications technology, cyber security, electronics and communication including technical, services and allied fields.
The MoU, which has been signed for a period of five years, is aimed at skilling, reskilling, upskilling of aspiring students to enhance their employability through training in innovative technologies.
This includes finding potential sponsoring agency government or private, for developing the suitable infrastructure at NIT Patna for smooth conduction of the training programmes. The CoE will also train the trainer and assessor program for certifying trainers and assessors.
“Frontline workforce skilling and upskilling for the telecom industry has become imperative with the accelerated growth of the industry. We are seeing new technology-enabled ventures every day with telecom being their backbone, and to fulfil client delivery, we need to have the workforce in place. Huawei will be a strategic partner who will help us align with the future demands of the industry and NIT Patna will provide the crucible for the transformation of the students." said Arvind Bali, chief exexutive officer of TSSC.
TSSC will supply training content, network of training partners, industry connect, NOS as per industry demand, institutionalise accreditation process for training providers, assessment and certification of assessors, trainers, and trainees, all of which would be endorsed by the industry.
This centre will also serve as an adequate facility for industrial training for B. Tech or diploma or certificate courses. The lab setup will cater to high-end courses in IoT technology. Once the period of the MoU is over, the centre will be handed over to NIT Patna.
Harsh Khurana, executive director, Huawei India, said, “Huawei has been a strong proponent for telecom growth in the Indian market. India has immense potential to develop quality skilled workers and TSSC has a proven history for finding prime movers in the ecosystem. NIT Patna is one such institute which is why we chose to work over here. The accelerated technological growth of the Indian market will lead to more services and manufacturing in the telecom industry. We chose a futuristic technology like Internet of Things (IoT) taking into consideration the growth potential of IoT with projects like NDCP and Smart Cities India."
NIT Patna will host the lab setup and all equipment necessary for the training. It will additionally be supplying a faculty list for those who wish to be trainers at the CoE. The institute will be in control of the centre to optimize operations, the companies said.