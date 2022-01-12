TTSL opts for converting interest on AGR dues to equity

TTSL did not respond to queries as of Wednesday evening. The company follows sister company Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd, the listed entity, which opted for conversion to equity of interest of ₹850 crore on AGR dues. After approvals, government will own 9.5% as a shareholder. Along with Vodafone Idea which has sought for converting interest on AGR and spectrum dues to equity, a total of three companies have taken the option of conversion of interest on dues to equity. The deadline for the conversion ended on Wednesday.