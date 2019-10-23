NEW DELHI : As part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s strategy for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Ltd (MTNL), the Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a merger and revival plan for the state run telecommunication firms.

Briefing reporters after the Union cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Communications and IT Minister minister Ravishankar Prasad said that before the merger, MTNL will act as a subsidiary for BSNL and the government hopes that the firms will become profitable over the next two years.

The revival plan includes floating a ₹15,000 crore sovereign bond to be serviced by these firms and monetising ₹38,000 crore of assets over the next four years. The cabinet also approved a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for the employees that would ensure a 125% payout of salary, gratuity and pension over the remaining years of service, if they opt for VRS at an age of 53 and a half years.

According to Prasad, around half of the employees fall in the above mentioned age bracket.

Also Read: BSNL-MTNL merger in the offing?

BSNL, as of March 2018, owned land worth ₹70,000 crore and buildings worth ₹3,760 crore. Both BSNL and MTNL have a ₹40,000 crore debt on their balance sheets.

These are strategic assets of India and have been playing an important role in coping with natural calamities and managing army networks, Prasad said. The minister added that neither BSNL or MTNL is being closed, or government’s stake divested or the firms being hived off to a third party.

The Deepawali bonanza for these firms includes allocation of 4G spectrum at 2016 prices that will require a payout of ₹4,000 crore from the Union budget.

BSNL has certain legacy issues due to its large manpower. The company has been making losses continuously since 2009-10 and has been declared ‘incipient sick’.

BSNL also has huge tower assets. Its subsidiary BSNL Tower Corp. Ltd. (BTCL), was incorporated in January 2018. The idea is to improve cash flow for BSNL, which has not yet transferred the towers to BTCL. The new tower company will set up a joint venture company with a partner, preferably within two years, on achieving financial health and stability with the objective of monetisation of its assets, former telecom minister Manoj Sinha had informed the Lok Sabha on 13 February.