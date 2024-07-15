Union ministries asked for suggestions on combating spam calls

New Delhi: The consumer affairs ministry has asked all central ministries to send suggestions on its proposed draft rules for unsolicited calls by 21 July, two people aware of the matter said. With these rules, the government plans to make it illegal for companies to make unsolicited calls or send unwanted text messages to promote their services, or hire agents to do so on their behalf from unregistered numbers.

The rules aim to tackle spam calls and texts from businesses, especially banks, non-bank lenders, insurance firms, and property dealers, which have become a nuisance in recent years, Mint reported earlier.

The consumer affairs department conducted an in-depth study on the impact of unsolicited and unwarranted communications on mobile users in consultation with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the first person said, citing the contents of a letter sent to the secretaries of all government ministries and departments on 3 July.

“Despite existing TRAI regulations, specifically the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations introduced in 2018, these misleading and deceptive communications have become a significant nuisance for mobile users," this person added. “While the do not disturb (DND) registry has proven highly effective for registered telemarketers, the issue persists due to unregistered telemarketers and those using 10-digit private numbers."

The second person said feedback from the ministries of finance, home affairs, information and broadcasting, electronics and technology, telecom and others is crucial. “Most of the unwarranted communications are made from agents in the financial services, real estate, and telemarketing sectors. These communications have not only been a source of irritation but have also posed risks of fraud and privacy breaches,” this person added.

Queries emailed to the consumer affairs ministry remained unanswered.

Strict penalties for violators The draft guidelines have been put together after deliberations with various stakeholders, including telecom operators, regulators, and other organisations. The final guidelines will be issued under Section 18 (2) (I) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

“The final guidelines are expected to have stricter penalties for violators, ensuring that companies and individuals think twice before engaging in unsolicited marketing," said Ashim Sanyal, chief operating officer & secretary of Consumer Voice.

“This will help create a safer and more respectful communication landscape. Moreover, by incorporating feedback from various ministries, the guidelines will be comprehensive, addressing the concerns of different sectors and ensuring a balanced approach," he said.