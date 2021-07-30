New Delhi: India’s plan to privatise electricity distribution companies (discoms) in the Union Territories has gained traction with the union cabinet’s approval to be sought for the award of the Dadar and Nagar Haveli utility, said union power secretary Alok Kumar.

Also, with the technical evaluation nearing completion for the Chandigarh discom, the financial bids will be opened next week. Torrent Power, ReNew Power, Adani Group, NTPC Ltd, Tata Power, and Sterlite Power have bid to acquire the Chandigarh discom. While both the processes saw legal challenges, the plan is back on-course.

Mint reported earlier about India working to privatize the discoms for eight Union territories, the plans for which was articulated by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she announced the fourth tranche of the ₹20 trillion stimulus package to fight the covid-led economic crisis.

While briefing reporters after a review meeting of the state governments and head of discoms, union power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said that while some UTs saw legal challenges but the plan is back in play now.

Unlike the discoms run by state governments, discoms for the Union territories are administered by the Centre. Deloitte is running the sale process for the discoms in Chandigarh, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while SBI Capital Markets Ltd has the mandate for Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Kumar added that the request for proposal (RFP) for Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry are being finalised and are in the last stage. This will be followed by the process for Lakshadweep utility.

“So, we are progressing," Kumar said and added, “For Jammu and Kashmir, they had requested for some studies to flesh out options, so that study is on."

The UT electricity privatisation process was started for the discoms of Chandigarh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. Torrent Power has placed the highest bid for power discoms of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu; wherein the other bidders were ReNew Power, Adani Group and CESC Ltd.

“There is quite a significant progress, in two majors places the bids have come and they are in advance stages," Kumar said.

The growing private sector interest in India’ electricity distribution space comes in the backdrop of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, with proposed amendments, such as measures to “de-license" the power distribution business and make the sector more competitive. The Union cabinet may shortly consider the Bill and post the cabinet’s approval, the draft law is expected to be introduced in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

This comes in the backdrop of the cabinet committee on economic affairs last month approving the marquee ₹3.03 trillion power discom reform scheme, wherein the Centre’s share will be ₹97,631 crore.

“Power Minister said that the target of the Scheme is to bring down the Aggregate Technical and Commercial Losses (AT&C Losses) to 12-15% at the All India level and bringing down the gap between Average Cost of Supply (ACS) and Average Revenue Realised (ARR) to zero by 2024-25," the power ministry said in a statement.

The funds will be released to discoms subject to them meeting reform-related milestones.

“Shri Singh added that a DISCOM which is making losses will not be able to access funds under this Scheme unless it draws up a plan to reduce the losses, lists out the steps it will take to reduce such losses and the calendar thereof, get their State Government’s approval to it, and file it with the Central Government. The fund flow from the scheme will be contingent on their adhering to the loss reduction trajectories. Power Minister said that this is the “scheme" of the “Scheme"," the statement added.

Some discoms seem to have turned a corner with 15 state discoms in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur and Madhya Pradesh narrowing their losses by more than 10% in 2019-20. Also, the gap between the cost of electricity bought (average cost of supply, or ACS) and supplied (average realizable revenue, or ARR) came down to 28 paise per unit in 2019-20 for the country and led to a fall in discom losses by more than a third to ₹38,000 crore from ₹61,360 crore in FY19, according to government data.

“The deadline for DPRs submission would be 31st December 2021 and that no submission beyond that deadline would be accepted Power Minster added. Shri Singh further added that though electricity services are considered basic essential public service but we must remember that any service/commodity has a cost and the cost has to be recovered to keep progress wheel moving and thus it has a commercial aspect also which is very important for requisite continual growth of the sector," the statement said.

