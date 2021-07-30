Union Territories discoms privatisation on track: Power Ministry

“Shri Singh added that a DISCOM which is making losses will not be able to access funds under this Scheme unless it draws up a plan to reduce the losses, lists out the steps it will take to reduce such losses and the calendar thereof, get their State Government’s approval to it, and file it with the Central Government. The fund flow from the scheme will be contingent on their adhering to the loss reduction trajectories. Power Minister said that this is the “scheme" of the “Scheme"," the statement added.