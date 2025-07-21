Mint Explainer | Unlicensed band radio: What it means and why it could be a low-cost fix for home broadband woes
Reliance Jio said it is the first to deploy point-to-multipoint UBR technology for home broadband with its own software and hardware stack. Mint explains Jio’s new technology for home broadband, and whether it will benefit users, and impact other telecom companies.
Ever wondered how you manage to stream Netflix, attend Zoom calls, scroll through Instagram, and play online games—all at the same time? It’s your home Wi-Fi working quietly in the background to keep everything running smoothly. Until now, internet has reached your home mainly through fibre-optic cables or the recently introduced fixed wireless access (FWA), which uses the 5G network.