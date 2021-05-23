US-China tech fight opens new front in Ethiopia
- A U.S.-backed consortium beat a Chinese-backed one for a multibillion-dollar contract to build Ethiopia’s 5G-capable network
A U.S.-backed consortium beat out one financed by China in a closely watched telecommunications auction in Ethiopia—handing Washington a victory in its push to challenge Beijing’s economic influence around the world.
The East African country said Saturday it tapped a group of telecommunications companies led by the U.K.’s Vodafone Group PLC to build a nationwide, 5G-capable wireless network. The group had won financial backing for the multibillion-dollar project from a newly created U.S. foreign-aid agency.
