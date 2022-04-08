gulveen.aulakh@livemint.com

new delhi

India’s telecom regulator on Thursday removed tariffs for USSD, a communications protocol used in mobile banking and payment services, in a bid to widen financial inclusion and propel the move towards cashless transactions.

USSD or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data is most commonly used for checking talk time balances or account information, and for mobile banking transactions. The decision will benefit consumers with feature phones who comprise more than 65% of the country’s over 1 billion mobile phone users.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) issued a tariff order to the effect on Thursday, with a review after two years.

“The authority is of the view that since the USSD target users are generally low-income rural population who are still using feature phones, imposing no charge for USSD service can have a positive impact on number of USSD transactions, which will be a significant step towards achieving digital financial inclusion," the regulator said in a statement.

The step won’t have a substantial impact on the revenues of the industry, especially when similar transactions for self-care services are being provided free by the service providers, Trai said. “Therefore, the Authority has decided to do away with the charges prescribed for USSD for mobile banking and payment service, while keeping the remaining aspects unchanged," it added.

