Life of Vi: Inside the unprecedented pivot that saved the telco
T. Surendar , Jatin Grover 11 min read 20 Nov 2025, 05:03 pm IST
Over ₹80,000 crore in debt should have killed Vodafone Idea. Instead, the government quietly took majority ownership, then engineered an unprecedented legal twist to reconsider its own AGR calculations. Our deep dive into this policy pivot.
Mumbai/New Delhi: Vodafone Idea (Vi) should not be alive come 2026. By every conventional financial and legal metric, the company should collapse under the weight of its massive adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues— ₹83,400 crore at last count—with instalments of nearly ₹18,000 crore annually beginning March 2026. The company’s cash flows are nowhere near adequate. Even its promoters, the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group Plc, acknowledged that without extraordinary relief, Vi’s fate was sealed.
