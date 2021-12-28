Vi appeals tribunal against Trai order on porting by shortcode

TDSAT asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) not to take any “precipitate action" in the matter and will hear the matter again on 22 February. Mint has seen a copy of the 24 December order released on Monday. The interim relief would mean that Vi and other carriers can continue to offer low-value plans that do not have SMS facility, and subscribers would have to pay to use text messages or move to other tariff plans. This, according to analysts, would mean higher average revenue per customer (Arpu) for carriers.