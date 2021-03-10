"With the new packs, Vi customers will now be able to watch everything that Disney+ Hotstar VIP has to offer – right from 12 months of non-stop cricketing action to the latest blockbuster movies in Hindi & Tamil (Ajay Devgan’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull, Arya’s Teddy), the best of global movies and shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu, including Marvel’s Super Hero movies & shows (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man 3), latest animation movies (The Lion King, Frozen 2), popular kids shows (Doraemon, Shinchan), and exclusive Hotstar Specials (Live Telecast, OK Computer, Special Ops 1.5, Aarya Season 2, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors), LIVE-sporting action and much more!," according to a press statement by the telecom company.

For Vi Prepaid users: Vi is launching 3 new unlimited recharge plans + 1 data only plan that will offer the 1year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription as a bundled benefit. All new and existing customers will be able to avail of the offer with these recharges, starting 10th March’21.

Rs. 401; Validity- 28 days

Offering: ● 1 year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

● 100 GB 4G Data (3GB/Day + 16 GB extra)

● Unlimited Calls

Rs. 601; Validity- 56 days

Offering: ● 1 year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

● 200 GB 4G Data (3GB/Day + 32 GB extra)

● Unlimited Calls

Rs. 801; Validity- 84 days

Offering: ● 1 year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

● 300 GB 4G Data (3GB/Day + 48 GB extra)

● Unlimited Calls

Rs. 501, validity – 56 days

Offering: ● 1 year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

● 75GB 4G data

For Vi Postpaid Users: Offers on plans with rentals of 499 and above giving 1-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription on existing plans along with all the other benefits. Vi customers on other plans can switch to any of these plans and avail of the offer.

Entertainment+ 499 postpaid plan

Unlimited voice calls

Data 75 GB

Data Roll-over 200GB

Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Amazon Prime

Vi Movies & TV – VIP access

Entertainment+ 699 postpaid plan

Unlimited voice calls

Unlimited Data

Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Amazon Prime

Vi Movies & TV – VIP access

REDX postpaid plan

Unlimited voice calls

Unlimited Data

Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Amazon Prime

Vi Movies & TV – VIP access

Netflix

Airport Lounge access (3 domestic & 1 international/year)

International roaming pack for 7 days- worth Rs. 2999/year

Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi said “Cricket is a religion in India - The mass appeal and the sheer passion it evokes amongst fans is unparalleled. In line with our partnership driven content strategy, I am now delighted to announce our association with Disney+ Hotstar that gives our customers access to all the cricketing action all through the year, along with the best of entertainment that Disney+ Hotstar offers through Hotstar Specials, Hotstar Multiplex, and all global movies & shows. With this initiative, we want to provide all Vi consumers the opportunity to watch the best of cricketing action live on Vi Giganet - India’s fastest 4G network."

Prabh Simran Singh, EVP, Disney+ Hotstar said, “Our philosophy is to bring World’s best entertainment to every Indian, and we are delighted to collaborate with Vi to make Disney+ Hotstar VIP accessible to their users across the country. With the packed calendar of exciting cricket action this year - combined with the high-quality impactful stories Disney+ Hotstar offers - we are delighted to entertain Vi’s large customer base of Indians throughout the year. This is yet another step for Disney+ Hotstar in our journey to create & lead the video subscriptions category in the country.





