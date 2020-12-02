Vi draws first blood in tariff battle, hikes prices on 2 plans

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) on Tuesday raised prices of two Red Family postpaid plans costing ₹598 and ₹749 by ₹50 each, becoming the first of India’s three private telcos to raise tariffs since last December.

In October, Vodafone Idea chief executive Ravinder Takkar had said the cash-strapped company would not shy away from raising prices and will set a precedent in the industry. The management of rival Bharti Airtel Ltd has also spoken of a tariff hike but has not given a timeline yet.

Vi’s plan of ₹598, which offers two connections with 80GB data, will now cost ₹649, while the ₹749 plan will be offered at ₹799 per month. Both plans will continue to offer unlimited local, long-distance and national roaming voice calls to any network within India.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea's post-paid plans of Rs399, Rs499, ₹649 and Rs799: Details here

In the ₹649 plan, primary users will get 50GB data and secondary users will have 30GB, while data in the ₹799 plan, which offers three connections, will be split as 60GB for primary connections and 30GB each for secondary users. Both the plans come with rollover of 200GB data.

Other benefits of the family postpaid plans include Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 subscription for primary connections, and Vi Movies and TV subscription for both primary and secondary customers.

Postpaid users account for 8% of Vodafone Idea’s total subscribers, and the latest price hike in this segment is about 8% higher than that of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, while it is similar to Bharti Airtel Ltd, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note.

“This is the first leg of the price hike which is low-hanging, given that postpaid has a sticky subscriber base and should likely see limited churn even if peers don’t raise Arpus (average revenue per user). This was evident in Reliance Jio’s postpaid price cut in September 2020 which saw limited impact," said Motilal Oswal.

Fitch Ratings said on Monday said Vodafone Idea could lose 50-70 million subscribers in the next one year, after shedding 155 million customers in the past nine quarters, and added that rival Reliance Jio is expected to gain more than half of Vodafone Idea’s user losses and the remaining could be bagged by Bharti Airtel.

Also Read: Vi risks losing more users as it moves to raise tariffs

The global credit rating agency said Vi’s plan to raise ₹25,000 crore, in a combination of equity and debt, may not restore the cash-strapped telco’s competitive position or reverse the subscriber losses as the amount would be insufficient for its capital requirements.

Analysts believe that the proposed amount would help Vodafone Idea, which owes hundreds of billions of rupees to the government in back fees, sustain operations for a maximum of two years. Vi has so far paid ₹7,854 crore in adjusted gross revenue dues, but still owes more than ₹50,000 crore to the department of telecommunications.

Mint on 20 November reported, citing two people familiar with the development, that a consortium of investors comprising US-based Oaktree Capital Management and Varde Partners has proposed investing $2-2.5 billion in Vi by buying hybrid debt securities.

Jio and Airtel are likely to increase their combined revenue market share to 80% in the next one year from 74% as of September as Vodafone Idea is rapidly losing market share, Fitch said.

“We expect Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to increase their combined revenue market share to 80% in the next 12-18 months as the third-largest telco, Vodafone Idea, is rapidly losing market share given its weak balance sheet and limited financial flexibility," Fitch said.

Vodafone Idea lost 1.2 million subscribers in August, which took the telco’s market share to 26.15%, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Both Reliance Jio and Airtel added customers in August, recording 35.08% and 28.12%, respectively.

Factors such as higher tariffs and deteriorating network quality will add to Vodafone Idea’s subscriber loss. Mint had on 24 November reported, citing analysts, that the Birla group company will need others to join in the tariff hike or risks losing more customers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via