Vi looks at another tariff hike in 2022, aims to close fund raising by March

Takkar noted that the last price hike in November 2021 was almost two years later, “which I believe is a bit too long. So, we certainly would expect less than two years," Takkar said. He added a caveat that in 2022 the company will wait and see the pace at which the tariff hikes get embedded. “Probably, potentially it could be in 2023 as well," he stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}