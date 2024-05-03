Vi loses 680,000 subscribers in March, its fewest in seven months
The carrier had lost 16.25 million subscribers from in the first 11 months of FY24, including more than a million every month from November 2023 to February 2024, according to data from the telecom regulator.
Vodafone Idea trimmed its subscriber losses to 0.68 million in March, the lowest since last August and the second-lowest since March 2023, according to data from the telecom regulator.
