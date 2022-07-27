The epitaph of the Indian outsourcing industry has been written many times over the last two decades. An op-ed on the pages of Mint Views, dated 22 July and titled ‘A captive customer interface beats outsourcing the job’, provided the latest diagnosis of its imminent decline. It should be noted that the outsourcing industry provides direct employment to nearly 3 million people, generates $200 billion of revenues annually and has created wealth touching $400 billion. This strategically critical industry is in rude health and a torchbearer for Indian capabilities all around the world.

The author of the above-mentioned op-ed cites India’s challenged Income Tax portal overhaul as an example of how outsourcing can go wrong; I do not know why this particular project went off the rails, and, it seems, neither does the author. However, Infosys did fix it, and it runs reasonably well now, though occasional glitches persist. Between the Income Tax department and its technology partner, they had the resources to do effect the required changes. But what if I ask you to imagine the Income Tax department trying to execute this project on its own; is it even comprehensible, given its naturally limited tech resources?

Getting expert help, and engaging outsourcing companies for critical transformation programmes, including front office and core system projects, is a must-do for most companies. In a resource-scarce world, 99% of companies simply do not have the talent to be able to execute such projects internally.

Conceptually, it is true that wherever possible, those areas core to one’s business should not be outsourced, but rather invested in internally. However, the real question is whether that is even possible anymore, especially for digitalization projects of the kind now required.

Sectoral leaders across the economy have many common traits: strong leadership, excellence in sales and marketing, disciplined financial management, and strong technological skills. Even these companies turn to expert partners for outsourcing key projects and functions. This is the case worldwide. When the UK-based airline Virgin Atlantic needed to transform its refund and cancellation processes and technology, for example, it turned to WNS, a company that offers a wide range of outsourced services. Meanwhile, Wipro is working with several global auto manufacturers as they race to win the automobile electrification race. TCS operates several end-to-end technology platforms that run the core operations of life insurance companies in the UK; its partnership with Royal London, for instance, encompasses end-to-end business transformation. Information technology (IT) and business process outsourcing companies not only take over processes deemed non-core, but also partner with clients on those that are the beating heart of the business.

Global capability centres, or captive units, have coexisted with the outsourcing industry for decades, and will continue to play and important role going forward. While I agree with the author that well-run captives can deliver strategic value, and can potentially become critical assets, some of the challenges that have plagued this corner of the tech ecosystem deserve attention.

Companies with captive units are challenged to attract the best talent, especially for cutting edge technologies, and also suffer from higher attrition rates as they simply cannot provide career paths the way that outsourcing specialists can. They are also at a disadvantage because they cannot draw insights from the pool of a larger industry practice, unlike an Infosys or a Genpact; the absence of cross-pollination restricts capabilities. Also, unless the parent company is truly able to scale up operations, such captive service units turn out to be significantly more expensive.

While there may well be challenges with VFS visa services, I have seen nothing but praise for the Passport Seva Kendra network operated by TCS. I would submit that a well governed, correctly measured and properly incentivized outsourcing relationship will bear more fruit than most captive centres. In the real world, both are relevant and outsourcing companies have an edge.

It is no wonder that there are only between 1,600 and 2,000 captive service centres in the country, as per various reports from Zinnov and other research firms, while at least twenty times as many organizations partner with specialized outsourcing companies. TCS alone has more than 1,000 customers.

Finally, I turn to the conclusion in the op-ed, which points to a “writing on the wall" as signalled by the stock market performance of IT services companies. Stock market performance is hardly a proxy for industry health in today’s volatile markets; even so, over a three-year period, say, the stock prices of this sector have done just fine. More importantly, even at a size of $200 billion in annual revenues, the industry continues to grow, is highly profitable and continues to serve as a cash fountain. During recent press engagements, the chief executive officers of every single large outsourcing company have announced headcount expansion and forecasted double digital growth for the financial year 2022-23. If this is decline, I’ll be glad to take it.

(Jaideep Mehta is an investor and a long time outsourcing industry watcher.)