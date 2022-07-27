Views of the outsourcing model in trouble are vastly exaggerated4 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 09:35 PM IST
- Its advantages of competence and cost over captive units still hold good and the sector continues to thrive across the world
The epitaph of the Indian outsourcing industry has been written many times over the last two decades. An op-ed on the pages of Mint Views, dated 22 July and titled ‘A captive customer interface beats outsourcing the job’, provided the latest diagnosis of its imminent decline. It should be noted that the outsourcing industry provides direct employment to nearly 3 million people, generates $200 billion of revenues annually and has created wealth touching $400 billion. This strategically critical industry is in rude health and a torchbearer for Indian capabilities all around the world.