Views of the outsourcing model in trouble are vastly exaggerated

The author of the above-mentioned op-ed cites India’s challenged Income Tax portal overhaul as an example of how outsourcing can go wrong; I do not know why this particular project went off the rails, and, it seems, neither does the author. However, Infosys did fix it, and it runs reasonably well now, though occasional glitches persist. Between the Income Tax department and its technology partner, they had the resources to do effect the required changes. But what if I ask you to imagine the Income Tax department trying to execute this project on its own; is it even comprehensible, given its naturally limited tech resources?