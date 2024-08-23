Vindhya Telelinks looks to hive off fibre infra biz, sell majority stake
Summary
- The move to carve out its fibre infrastructure business comes amid a proposal by the European Commission Directorate General for Trade to levy anti-dumping duty—ranging between 8.7% and 11.4%—on nearly a dozen Indian optical fibre cable makers.
Vindhya Telelinks, a BSE-listed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm, is planning to hive off its fibre infrastructure business and sell a majority stake in the emergent entity, two people aware of the development said on the condition of anonymity.