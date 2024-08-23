Vindhya Telelinks looks to hive off fibre infra biz, sell majority stake

Chief executive officer Sandeep Chawla told Fortune India in March this year that the irrigation projects within EPC are the growth segments for the company over the coming five to 10 years. On the other hand, core telecom business has been slow due to tepid demand from overseas companies, but cable manufacturing will continue to generate revenue locally as the government continues to require supplies of optical fibre cables for the ₹1.39 trillion BharatNet rural internet connectivity project and as private telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea bolster fibre-to-home services.