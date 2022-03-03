Voda, Birla offer Vi a 4,500  crore  lifeline

Vodafone Group owns 44.39% of the telco, while Aditya Birla Group owns 27.66%. With the fund infusion the promoter shareholding will rise to 74.99% from existing 72.05%. However, the final promoter shareholding will depend upon how much stake the government will own after the conversion of interest dues of ₹16,000 crore related to deferred spectrum payments and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) into equity, as per an option availed by the carrier.