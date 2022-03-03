Voda, Birla offer Vi a 4,500  crore  lifeline

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI :
Vodafone Group Plc and Aditya Birla Group, parents of debt-laden Vodafone Idea Ltd, threw a ₹4,500 crore lifeline to the troubled telecom operator, in a show of confidence in the revival of the company.
The infusion of funds will not only help the cash-strapped Vodafone Idea compete with larger rivals Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, but will also make it easier for the company to raise additional funds from external investors.
On Thursday, the company’s board approved the sale of 3.38 billion shares at ₹13.3 apiece to Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group and cleared an additional fundraising of ₹10,000 crore through equity and debt from outside investors.
Vodafone Group owns 44.39% of the telco, while Aditya Birla Group owns 27.66%. With the fund infusion the promoter shareholding will rise to 74.99% from existing 72.05%. However, the final promoter shareholding will depend upon how much stake the government will own after the conversion of interest dues of ₹16,000 crore related to deferred spectrum payments and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) into equity, as per an option availed by the carrier.
Shares of Vodafone Idea surged 6.13% to ₹11.08 on BSE on Thursday, even as the benchmark Sensex slipped 0.66% to close at 55,102.68 points.
The capital infusion by the promoters will clear a key stumbling block for lenders and investors to pump in money into Vodafone Idea, once India’s largest telco. Investors and lenders had earlier insisted that Vodafone Idea share plans of equity infusion from its controlling shareholders, and details about how it plans to return to profits, before committing funds.
The promoters’ decision to infuse more funds comes after the government gave telcos more time to pay dues and convert interest payments into equity as part of a rescue plan for the troubled sector.
Vodafone Idea’s board had earlier approved a plan to make the government its biggest shareholder with a 36% stake in the company. The transaction, which is pending with the government for approval, will see the government becoming the largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea, with Vodafone Group Plc and Aditya Birla Group’s shareholdings coming down to 28.5% and 17.8%, respectively.
Mint reported in October that the promoters were likely to invest as much as $400 million in fresh equity in Vodafone Idea to strengthen the struggling telecom operator. On 4 September, the board of Vodafone Idea approved a proposal to raise as much as ₹25,000 crore from outside investors but has had no success so far.
Vodafone Idea has been under financial stress over the past few years. The carrier’s gross debt, excluding lease liabilities but including interest, increased to ₹1.99 trillion for the quarter ended 31 December, comprising deferred spectrum payment obligations of ₹1.1 trillion, adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability of ₹64,620 crore due to the government and debt from banks and financial institutions of ₹23,060 crore.
Its losses widened to ₹7,230.9 crore for the quarter ended December from ₹7,132.3 crore in the preceding three months, even as revenues increased 3% sequentially to ₹9,717 crore.
While average revenue per user (Arpu) for the quarter rose to ₹115 from ₹109 in the prior quarter, analysts said that the levels need to rise to ₹250 over the next three to four years for it to sustain the leverage and is the most critical factor for its long-term viability.
The fundraising by the telco will be key as the Indian government looks to launch 5G services this year, which will need additional investments by carriers towards spectrum acquisition and network infrastructure in the coming years.
Last week, Vodafone Group raised around ₹1,442 crore by selling an unidentified investor a 2.4% stake in Indus Towers via a block deal.
Additionally, it entered into an agreement with Bharti Airtel, where the No. 2 carrier will acquire a 4.7% stake in Indus Towers from Vodafone Group on the condition that the company will use the proceeds to invest in Vodafone Idea and clear its pending dues with Indus Towers.
