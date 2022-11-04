Vodafone Idea is in advance talks with investors for securing funding which will be used towards expanding 4G capacities and 5G rollouts, said chief executive officer Akshaya Moondra in an analysts’ call on Friday, adding that the conversion of interest on the carrier’s dues into equity by the government would help in concluding the fund raise.
Vodafone Idea is in advance talks with investors for securing funding which will be used towards expanding 4G capacities and 5G rollouts, said chief executive officer Akshaya Moondra in an analysts’ call on Friday, adding that the conversion of interest on the carrier’s dues into equity by the government would help in concluding the fund raise.
“The discussions are in an advanced stage and we should be able to conclude those once the government conversion is effected," Moondra said. The loss-making carrier has been trying to raise ₹20,000 crore in debt and equity from external investors since 2020. The No 3 carrier received equity infusion of ₹4,500 crore from promoters Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group Plc earlier in the financial year. Mint reported on Thursday that government had asked promoters to bring in more equity into the carrier.
“The discussions are in an advanced stage and we should be able to conclude those once the government conversion is effected," Moondra said. The loss-making carrier has been trying to raise ₹20,000 crore in debt and equity from external investors since 2020. The No 3 carrier received equity infusion of ₹4,500 crore from promoters Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group Plc earlier in the financial year. Mint reported on Thursday that government had asked promoters to bring in more equity into the carrier.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Moondra said that fund raise was also dependent on the return of bank guarantees by the government, which had already taken place, leaving only the more important factor of conversion into equity which was yet to happen. However, he said that post the approval of the amount of dues of ₹16,000 crore in April, the company had not heard from the government, and added that he was not sure of the reasons of the delay from the government’s side.
“We are in discussion with the government and I also do not know exactly the reason why this is not happening, government is taking some time... we continue to be engaged with beauty and we expect that this should happen soon," Moondra said.
Moondra said that the carrier has given the option of converting dues owed to vendor partners into optional convertible debentures, on the lines of ATC India.
“We have kind of proposed this to few large vendors that we have. This is also governed by regulatory requirements, so wherever its possible there is a large vendor and by regulation it is possible we are happy to continue doing this with other vendors also. It also depends on the vendors’ policy and what they are interested in doing," Moondra said.
Vodafone Idea will sell ₹1,600 crore worth of convertible bonds to ATC Telecom Infrastructure, which will be used Vodafone Idea to pay some of the pending dues to the tower operator for renting its assets to provide mobile phone services in India. The telco will sell 16,000 optionally convertible, unsecured, unrated and unlisted debentures of ₹10 lakh each in one or more tranches. The bonds will carry a coupon rate of 11.2% per annum, payable semi-annually during its term of 18 months, and will be convertible into shares at a price of ₹10 per share.
The preferential sale of debentures would be subject to conditions, including shareholder approval and the government converting interest from deferment of AGR and spectrum dues owed by the company into equity.
At present, Vodafone Idea owes more than ₹3,000 crore to ATC and an additional estimated ₹7,000 crore to Indus Towers, the world’s largest tower provider, according to people familiar with the development.
Vodafone Idea sought softer payment terms, including additional time and partial payment of its outstanding dues, from Indus Towers, following reports of the tower provider considering revocation of services if its dues were not paid.
“We are kind of trying to close the funding quickly. So that some of the backlog of vendor payments that we have on that can be addressed," Moondra said in response to a question from analysts on the ATC deal.
The chief executive officer said that the No 3 carrier would prioritise operational payments followed by lender payments and then capex investments. The company has been able to reduce its bank borrowings from ₹23,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore. In response to question on further reducing the bank loans as a priority, Moondra said that the carrier will continue to pay the repayments of loans from banks on the scheduled dates, and at the same time, was trying to close funding at the earliest.
He also added that till the time the fund raise was not formalised, any increase in capex would not be possible. A muted capex increase puts a question on the carrier’s abilities to keep pace with 5G rollouts that rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio would have done, by the time the funding comes through.
Moondra said that he was aware of the competitive landscape but noted that the carrier’s 5G rollout plans were in place and even if it were to be delayed, it would not be at a ‘major disadvantage’ as the 5G device ecosystem was still developing.
“On 5G rollouts, we are ready with our plans. We are engaged with our vendors. So once the funding is in place, we will rollout and execute quite quickly," he said.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.