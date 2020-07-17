NEW DELHI : The tribunal on telecom disputes on Thursday reserved its order on whether to grant interim relief to Vodfaone Idea Ltd, whose premium plan for high-paying postpaid users has been put on hold by the sector’s regulator.

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) is now expected to decide the matter within a day or two. This will also impact Bharti Airtel’s Platinum plan, which was put on hold by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on 11 July along with Voda Idea’s RedX plan.

The TDSAT on Thursday also heard a plea by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd to be made a party in the case, but is yet to admit the application, a person aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity. “The court will give its decision on whether Jio’s intervention should be allowed or not," the person said.

The case highlights an increasingly fierce triangular fight for market share by mobile network providers.

The TDSAT on Tuesday refused to stay the Trai order that stops Vodafone Idea from offering faster data speeds and priority services to some postpaid users.

Trai was acting on a complaint made by Reliance Jio.

Vodafone Idea had approached the TDSAT on Monday seeking interim relief.

Also on Monday, Jio asked the TDSAT that it wants to be made a party in the case, arguing its business will be impacted by the outcome.

According to Jio’s application, Trai’s order barring both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel from offering differentiated products in 4G postpaid plans was passed following a complaint filed by Jio on 8 July. Jio alleged that Vodafone Idea’s RedX plan is discriminatory and misleading.

In its decision, Trai said that Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s premium plans violated service norms and could lower data speeds for those who have not opted for the schemes.

