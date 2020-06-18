Voda-Idea  to  SC:  Can’t give bank guarantees

“Vodafone’s position is ‘precarious’ and is not in a position to give any more guarantees," senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the company, told the court. “The ship is barely afloat. The only way to pay AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues is to stagger payments over 20 years," he said, reiterating that loss-making Vodafone Idea will have to shut operations, impacting 11,000 employees, if asked to pay its dues up front.