The Vodafone logo. (REUTERS)
The Vodafone logo. (REUTERS)

Vodafone pays India unit $200 million to comply with obligations

2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2020, 07:58 PM IST Romita Majumdar

  • The UK company has accelerated this payment to provide Vodafone Idea with liquidity to manage its operations
  • The Indian company manages around 300 million odd customers and almost 14,000 employees

UK-based Vodafone Group said it has accelerated a payment of $200 million to Indian telco Vodafone Idea, which was due in September 2020 under the terms of the contingent liability mechanism (CLM) with Vodafone Idea.

“ Vodafone Group has accelerated this payment to provide Vodafone Idea with liquidity to manage its operations, and to support the approximately 300 million Indian citizens who are Vodafone Idea customers as well as the thousands of Vodafone Idea employees during this phase of emergency health measures, taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said the company in a statement.

Vodafone Idea manages around 300 million odd customers and almost 14,000 employees.

Following the decision by India’s Supreme Court on the definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) in October 2019, India’s telecoms operators became liable for licence fees, penalties and interest dating back over 14 years. Vodafone Idea made payments to the Government of India in relation to its AGR liabilities.

Under the terms of the contingent liability mechanism (CLM), Vodafone Group is obliged to make payments to Vodafone Idea where amounts paid pursuant to the contingent liabilities of Vodafone India exceed those of Idea Cellular. The CLM took effect at completion of the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in August 2018.

Earlier this week, Vodafone Idea submitted about 1,367 crore to the government towards licence fee and spectrum usage charges (SUC) payment for the March 2020 quarter. It made the payment as no extension in timeline was granted on the dues, after the Cellular Operator’s Association of India’s (COAI) submissions to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) requesting an extension of the March 25 deadline for AGR-based payments due to the strain on human resources on account of Covid-19.

Rajan Mathews, Director General, COAI also noted that telecom companies are playing a critical role in addressing the challenges faced by individuals, corporates, governance services, emergency & utility services etc during Covid-19 pandemic. There has been a severe disruptive impact on the global supply chain, demand & supply elements and most importantly, on the cash flows of the companies due to the slowing economic activities. This downturn will have an impact on all payments including those of employees, interest, loan repayments and taxes."

RELATED STORIES
L-R: Vodafone Idea MD & CEO Ravinder Takkar, Vodafone Group Plc CEO Nick Read, telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, telecom secretary Anshu Prakash (Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

Vodafone Group's Nick Read meets Sitharaman, Prasad; refuses details of meeting

2 min read . 06 Mar 2020
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Is the Jio-Facebook deal bad news for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea?

2 min read . 03:56 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout