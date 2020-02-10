Telecom major Vodafone recently announced a new prepaid recharge scheme for its subscribers. The ₹499 prepaid plan is an addition and a slightly tweaked one of the existing ₹555 plan and is available right now in most telecom circles.

In the new ₹499 prepaid recharge plan, the consumers can avail themselves of 1.5GB data and 100 SMS per day with truly unlimited calls for a validity of 70 days. Along with that, Vodafone is also offering free subscriptions of Vodafone Play and Zee5.

This is a clearly a slightly cheaper version of the ₹555 prepaid plan that already exists for the consumers. The ₹555 recharge plan entails the same benefits for the consumers like the newly launched ₹499 plan, but with a tad longer period of time. The benefits under this plan include 1.5GB data and 100 SMS per day with truly unlimited calls. However, the validity is longer — 77 days unlike 70 days of the ₹499 plan. Along with that, customers can also avail themselves of free subscriptions of Vodafone Play and Zee5, just like the new plan.

Vodafone had announced the ₹555 recharge plan for its customers earlier to challenge its closest rival Reliance Jio, which too has a plan for the same amount, but with a much longer validity.

Reliance Jio's ₹555 plan entails 1.5GB data with a total of 126GB high speed data and 100 SMS per day for 84 days. Along with that, Jio to Jio calls are unlimited while Jio to non-Jio FUP is capped at 3,000 minutes. Moreover, Jio is also offering a Jio Apps complimentary subscription with the plan.

With the new RS 499 plan, it seems that Vodafone is attempting to streamline its database of prepaid plans to reach out to more consumers across the country.

Recently, the telecom major announced that all its postpaid services will now be offered only under the Vodafone brand, with the aim of streamlining this segment to one platform.

All new postpaid customers will be on-boarded to Vodafone RED plans, while all existing customers of Idea Nirvana, the postpaid offering under the Idea brand, will be migrated to similar Vodafone RED plans.

