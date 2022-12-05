Vodafone CEO Read ousted after 44% collapse in shares3 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 11:38 PM IST
Chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle will do the job on an interim basis till Read’s replacement is found
Vodafone Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Nick Read will step down at the end of 2022, after he failed to halt a years-long slide in the telecommunication giant’s share price and mergers with major rivals failed to materialize.