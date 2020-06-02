Vodafone customers were in a fix today when many of them shared on Twitter that the telecom company had wrongly deducted ₹99 from their accounts as rental for international roaming.

The deduction was also pointed out by some Vodafone users who had not travelled internationally and yet got the amount cut from their accounts.

"I have been charged Rupees 99 for international roaming. I have not opted for it so on what basis you have deducted that amount since you are very well aware that international travel is banned at the moment. Immediately reverse the amount and confirm the same," tweeted one of its customers.

According to a few tweets, the money was deducted early morning on Tuesday. Some of the users also shared the screenshot of the message that was sent by the telecom major informing them that they were charged of ₹99 for international roaming rentals.

“Dear customer, this is to inform you that a rental amount of ₹99 has been deducted towards International Roaming rental for 30 days," read the SMS, according to the screenshots shared by some Vodafone customers.

The telecom major admitted the flaw and responded to the complaints of its users. It confirmed that the money was deducted due to a “technical error." It added that it was crediting the amount back to its users' balance.

“Hi! We apologize the inconvenience caused. Due to a technical error, ₹99 has been erroneously charged on your prepaid number. We are crediting the amount to your account. We solicit your cooperation. Stay Home and Stay Safe!," said Vodafone in a response to a tweet.

However, soon after the erroneous deduction by Vodafone, ₹99 began trending on Twitter India.

