Vodafone eyes MSMEs to drive enterprise biz2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 01:25 AM IST
- Telco to offer cloud telephony, auto-receptionist services to 250,000 MSMEs
NEW DELHI : Vodafone Idea Ltd plans to offer its mobility and integrated internet of things (IoT) solutions, including cloud telephony and auto-receptionist, to nearly 250,000 micro, small and medium enterprises over the next year, a top company executive said. India’s third-largest telco is eyeing the advisory business to corner the opportunities in this under-tapped segment.