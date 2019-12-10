NEW DELHI : Telecom operator Vodafone is the fastest 4G network in the Delhi-NCR region with its download speeds being higher than other operators in the July-September 2019 period, US-based broadband speed tester Ookla said on Monday.

According to Ookla, these results are based on speed tests done by 4G users across the length and breadth of Delhi-NCR region.

"It is great to get appreciated for our consistent efforts. Ookla verification second time in a row has motivated us to continue enhancing the connectivity network for the customers," Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Business Head - Delhi, Vodafone Idea, said in a statement.

"We hope that more customers will join our Vodafone 4G bandwagon," he added.

The fastest 4G speeds in Delhi-NCR is based on analysis by Vodafone of Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data of mean download speeds basis tests, taken by 4G users using the popular "Speedtest" app.

