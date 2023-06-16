Vodafone Idea abandons 25,000 retail partners as cost cutting measure: Report1 min read 16 Jun 2023, 11:27 AM IST
Vodafone Idea has reportedly removed around 25,000 retail partners from its multi-brand retailer segment as part of a cost-cutting initiative, with the company stopping payment of a commission
Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea has reportedly purged about 25,000 of its retail partners across the country in a cost-cutting initiative. According to a report by the Economic Times, Vi has removed the partners from the muti-brand retailer segment, with the company stopping payment of a commission.
