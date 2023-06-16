Business News/ Industry / Telecom/  Vodafone Idea abandons 25,000 retail partners as cost cutting measure: Report
Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea has reportedly purged about 25,000 of its retail partners across the country in a cost-cutting initiative. According to a report by the Economic Times, Vi has removed the partners from the muti-brand retailer segment, with the company stopping payment of a commission.

VIL has continued to lose its subscribers to rival brands Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel in the recent year. VIL, therefore, was adding new retailers so that its customer acquisition do not suffer.

ET in its report said Vodafone Idea has a pan-India network of 4-5 lakh retail touch points, and the majority of them are multi-brand retailers, offering services for all telcos. The business daily said many of the axed retailers were giving negative returns to Vi in terms of customer acquisition costs.

Vodafone Idea's consolidated loss narrowed to 6,418.9 crore in the March quarter.

Revenue from operations increased about 3% to 10,531.9 crore during the quarter from 10,239.5 crore in the year-ago period.

VIL recorded the first-ever annual growth in revenue from operations post-merger. The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew 9.5% to 42,177.2 crore from 38,515.5 crore a year ago.

The growth in the annual revenue was supported by tariff hikes, improving subscriber mix, and 4G subscriber additions, the company said.

According to TRAI data, Vodafone Idea lost 12.12 lakh wireless users in March. The company's mobile subscriber base shrunk to 23.67 crore in March, from 23.79 crore in the previous month.

Separately, Vodafone Idea is reportedly proposing a significant equity infusion of 14,000 crore as part of its business revival plan. The plan includes contributions from the company's existing promoters, Aditya Birla Group (ABG) and Vodafone Group Plc.

ABG and Vodafone Group will invest 2,000 crore as fresh equity, with the promoters already having invested 5,000 crore since the government's telecom revival package in September 2021.

Updated: 16 Jun 2023, 01:19 PM IST
