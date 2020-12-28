Vodafone Idea banks on IoT, SMEs to aid business

In October, it lost 2.7 million customers, while rivals Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd continued to gain market share. According to Fitch Ratings, Vi could lose 50-70 million subscribers over the next year and it has already lost 155 million users in the past nine quarters. Earlier this month, the global credit rating agency said Vi’s plan to raise ₹25,000 crore, in equity and debt, may not restore its competitive position as the amount will not be sufficient for its capital requirements.