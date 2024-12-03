Industry
Voda Idea's revenue market share at all-time low in Q2FY25
Summary
- Market leaders Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd gained at the expense of the country's No. 3 telco as their revenues grew by 14% and 18%, respectively.
NEW DELHI : Vodafone Idea Ltd’s revenue market share declined to an all-time low of 14.5% for the quarter ended 30 September 2024, as it lost share in all circles despite having reported revenue growth for consistent quarters.
