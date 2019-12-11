Vodafone Idea denies talks with Brookfield, Edelweiss to sell assets

Vodafone Idea Ltd on Wednesday denied holding talks with Brookfield Asset Management Inc to sell its optic fibre business and its data centre to the Edelweiss Group.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Vodafone Idea is said to be in talks with Brookfield and Edelweiss to monetise some of its assets, as the telecom company seeks to raise over $2.5 billion from asset sales ahead of a January deadline to pay statutory dues.

“The company is in talks with global asset manager Brookfield to sell its 156,000 km of optic fibre assets and Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are the bankers helping Vodafone negotiate with potential buyers," the report said, quoting sources. There are other few players, who are also in talks, the report said.

Vodafone Idea said it has already announced its plans to monetise some assets. “The fact that the company intends to monetise its optic fibre business and data centre was disclosed in the quarterly report (July-September) sent to the stock exchanges on 14 November 2019," the company said in a regulatory filing.

In case a final decision is taken for monetisation of assets, the company will notify the stock exchanges.

“In the event that any such decision is taken by the board of directors, the company will promptly make the necessary disclosure to the stock exchanges in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations, 2015," the company said.

Vodafone Idea will have to shell out more than ₹53,000 crore in dues and penalties to the department of telecommunications (DoT) as a Supreme Court verdict in October ruled against the telcos’ definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The telecom operators have sought a review of the 24 October order, which stated that the dues should be cleared within three months.

Shares of Vodafone Idea ended 1.98% higher at ₹6.69 on the BSE today.