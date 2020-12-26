Vodafone Idea deploys 3G spectrum for 4G services in Mumbai

Vi (Vodafone Idea) who are on 3G connection can get faster 4G experience when they use a 4G handset and a 4G SIM. "This development coming on the heels of the deployment of 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band, means that Vi customers in Mumbai will get to enjoy higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage. The existing 4G infrastructure, ramped up with the migration of 3G spectrum to 4G, gives Vi GIGAnet 4G the triple advantages of wider coverage, network quality as well as stronger traffic carriage capacity in Mumbai," the statement said. Vi said that it will continue to provide 2G services in Mumbai.