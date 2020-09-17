Vodafone Idea drops faster data speed claim under RedX plan

Vodafone Idea Ltd has dropped the claim of 50% faster data speed offered under its RedX premium plan for higher-paying postpaid customers, according to the company’s website. The company is yet to submit a revised plan to the telecom regulator, which is investigating the scheme on the grounds of violation of service norms.

“We (the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) have not received any modified plan as of yet. The details of this plan or any plan can be submitted to us within seven days of the launch or modification," said a senior government official.

According to the telecom operator's website, the plan continues to offer “priority help through our premium customer service" among other services, but does not mention priority data speeds. The plan was priced ₹999 at launch in November 2019, and in May, was hiked to ₹1,099.

Dropping the 50% faster data speed claim supports Trai's and even rival Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’s view that, Vodafone Idea’s premium plan will affect internet services of those who are not a part of the priority circle.

In July, the telecom regulator had withheld the plan, asking Vodafone Idea to not onboard new customers.

Vodafone Idea dragged the matter to the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), where the court allowed the telco to sign up new customers under the plan and directed Trai to continue its probe.

The TDSAT is yet to give its final verdict in the matter.

Vodafone Idea had launched its RedX premium scheme in November 2019 claiming to offer 50% faster data speed, but the matter came under the spotlight when rival Bharti Airtel Ltd rolled out a similar plan, Platinum, in July.

The telco alleged that Trai’s probe in its plan started after a complaint by Jio, saying the regulator's decision was “only to help the cause of Reliance Jio".

However, Trai has called the allegations vague, clarifying that the probe began as the premium plan violated regulatory norms. Trai told the TDSAT that Voda Idea attempted to “mask the information" related to the scheme.

Interestingly, Reliance Jio told the TDSAT that Trai’s decision to withhold Voda Idea’s premium plan was following a complaint it filed. The Mukesh Ambani-led telco has called the RedX plan discriminatory and misleading.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated