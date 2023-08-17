Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea eyes external equity funding by year-end2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 08:42 AM IST
Vodafone Idea is reportedly seeking external equity funding by the end of the year to address its debt issues.
Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea may reportedly close its external equity funding by the end of this year. Akshaya Moondra, the chief executive of the cash-strapped telecom during the earning call said the talks for equity funding have picked up momentum and he anticipated that they may see a positive outcome in the coming quarters.