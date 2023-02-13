Vodafone Idea hold talks to refinance ₹3,000-4,000 cr of loans: Report
- The report said that refinancing of some debt will help free up cash for Vodafone Idea, which needs to pay substantial vendor dues – to tower companies such as Indus Towers and network equipment makers like Ericsson and Nokia
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea has started fresh talks with key lenders – State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and HDFC Bank – to refinance ₹3,000 to 4,000 crore of loans, according to an Economic Times report.
