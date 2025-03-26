Industry
Spam calls: Vodafone Idea, Jio, Airtel tap vendors for caller ID service
Summary
- Vodafone Idea Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd have tapped vendors such as HP, Dell, Ericsson, and Nokia to work on servers and software needed to make this feature possible
Are you inundated with spam calls? Soon, you will be able to see the caller's name flash on your phone screen without installing a third-party app like Truecaller.
