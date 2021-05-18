Subscribe
Home >Industry >Telecom >Vodafone Idea launches covid-relief plan for low-income customers

Vodafone Idea launches covid-relief plan for low-income customers

The telco’s offer follows rival Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’s plans announced on 14 May.
1 min read . 08:37 PM IST Ishita Guha

  • The telecom operator will provide 49 pack to 60 million customers for free. The plan includes a talktime worth 38 and 100MB data with a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone Idea Ltd on Tuesday launched a one-time offer for its 60 million low-income subscribers to help them stay connected during the covid-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement. It will extend benefits of up to 294 crore through this offer.

Vodafone Idea has also launched a new voucher of 79, which will come with the benefit of double talktime of 128 and 200MB data for 28 days. The voucher will be available for a limited time period, the company said.

The telco’s offer follows rival Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’s plans announced on 14 May. Reliance Jio will provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month, or 10 minutes per day, during the entirety of the pandemic, to JioPhone users.

Reliance Jio also said for every plan recharged by a JioPhone user, an additional recharge plan for the same value will be given for free. Jio is working with Reliance Foundation to make these offers under JioPhone, which is the company’s 4G feature phone.

