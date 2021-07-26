Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has announced new postpaid plans for its corporate customers. The new plans start at ₹299 and offer data without daily limitations. The new plans also come bundled with various benefits.

"The enterprise arm of VIL, today announced a range of new postpaid plans for its corporate customers. The upgraded plans will be bundled with range of exclusive benefits," the company said in a statement.

View Full Image The plans are only offered to corporate customers

Vi 'Business Plus' plans would enable corporate customers to strike the right balance between business objectives and employee preferences in an increasingly hybrid working environment.

The plans include ₹299 (30GB data quota), ₹349 (40GB data quota), ₹399 (60 GB data quota), ₹499 (100GB data quota).

"Existing Vi Business Corporate customers will be upgraded to the new Business Plus Plans, as applicable, from their subsequent billing cycles," the statement added.

The upgraded postpaid plans for corporate customers offer the following benefits:

Mobile security

Employee safety by getting real-time updates on the location of field staff through

Location tracking Solutions

Entertainment with Vi Movies & TV and Disney+ Hotstar VIP (1 year)

Unique Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes, where one can set pre-recorded messages when out of office, on vacation, in a meeting, attending a training and more

Digital self-service experiences with Vi Business-Mobility platform and Vi App for manageability of account and plan

