Home >Industry >Telecom >Vodafone Idea launches new postpaid plans starting at 299. Details here

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has announced new postpaid plans for its corporate customers. The new plans start at 299 and offer data without daily limitations. The new plans also come bundled with various benefits.

"The enterprise arm of VIL, today announced a range of new postpaid plans for its corporate customers. The upgraded plans will be bundled with range of exclusive benefits," the company said in a statement.

The plans are only offered to corporate customers

Vi 'Business Plus' plans would enable corporate customers to strike the right balance between business objectives and employee preferences in an increasingly hybrid working environment.

The plans include 299 (30GB data quota), 349 (40GB data quota), 399 (60 GB data quota), 499 (100GB data quota).

"Existing Vi Business Corporate customers will be upgraded to the new Business Plus Plans, as applicable, from their subsequent billing cycles," the statement added.

The upgraded postpaid plans for corporate customers offer the following benefits:

  • Mobile security
  • Employee safety by getting real-time updates on the location of field staff through
  • Location tracking Solutions
  • Entertainment with Vi Movies & TV and Disney+ Hotstar VIP (1 year)
  • Unique Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes, where one can set pre-recorded messages when out of office, on vacation, in a meeting, attending a training and more
  • Digital self-service experiences with Vi Business-Mobility platform and Vi App for manageability of account and plan

