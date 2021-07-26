Vodafone Idea launches new postpaid plans starting at 299. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The benefits of the postpaid plans listed out by Vodafone Idea include mobile security, Vi Movies and TV and Disney Hotstar VIP, and unique profile tunes via Vi Caller Tunes
Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has announced new postpaid plans for its corporate customers. The new plans start at ₹299 and offer data without daily limitations. The new plans also come bundled with various benefits.
"The enterprise arm of VIL, today announced a range of new postpaid plans for its corporate customers. The upgraded plans will be bundled with range of exclusive benefits," the company said in a statement.
