Vodafone Idea loses 43 lakh subscribers in June; Jio adds 55 lakh users: TRAI

"As per the reports received from 440 operators in the month of June, 2021, the number of broadband subscribers increased from 780.27 million (about 78 crore) at the end of May-21 to 792.78 million (about 79.2 crore) at the end of June-21 with a monthly growth rate of 1.60 per cent," the data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.