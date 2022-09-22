Vodafone Idea may gain from proposed fee, penalty waiver4 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 11:58 PM IST
The bill proposes that Centre can waive fee, interest, or grant exceptions from the provisions of the bill once it becomes an Act
NEW DELHI : Struggling telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd could be a key beneficiary of some of the proposed telecom reforms, industry experts and executives said. The changes relate to waiver of fees, charges and penalties; and writing off payments that run into default.