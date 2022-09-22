Telecom reforms may give Vodafone Idea a boost

Given Vodafone Idea’s debt obligations due in the next 12 months, its auditors have stressed the need to raise money quickly and successfully negotiate with lenders for continued support, without which its status as a going concern could be in doubt. The matter was highlighted in the carrier’s annual report for FY22. The telco had said that it intended to raise external funding of ₹20,000 crore via debt and equity routes, but it has not concluded the raise so far.