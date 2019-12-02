Vodafone Idea has only revised rates of plan promising unlimited mobile and data services and also introduced some new plans. (Mint )
Vodafone Idea new mobile plans: Price, talktime validity, data explained

2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2019, 12:23 AM IST Written By Tamal Nandi

  • Vodafone Idea has only revised rates of plan promising unlimited mobile and data services and also introduced some new plans
  • The highest rate of increase of 41.2 per cent has been announced by the company in annual unlimited category plan which will cost 2,399 instead of 1,699 at present

Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced new tariffs for its various prepaid mobile plans. The new plans will be available across India from 3 December 2019.

Vodafone Idea announced a maximum increase of 50% in its unlimited plan with a year-long validity, the new plan will cost 1,499 instead of 999 and will have data usage limit of 12 GB instead of 24 GB.

The company in a statement has said that the calls (Local, STD and on national roaming) from Vodafone Idea to Vodafone Idea will be considered as on-net. If a user makes a call to other networks it will be considered as an off-net call. Off-net calls after the free usage in the plan would be charged at 6 p/min.

Here are the tariff options that a Vodafone Idea user can avail:

19: Users will be able to make unlimited voice calls on the Vodafone Idea network, 150 MB data, 100 SMS, 2 days validity

49: The plans comes with 38 talk time, 100 MB data, 2.5p/sec tariff with 28 day validity

79: This prepaid plan will come with 64 talk time, 200 MB data, 1p/sec tariff and 28 day validity.

The company has also launched unlimited packs with 28 days validity.

Here are the options from which a Vodafone Idea user can choose from:

149: User will get unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 minutes for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS.

249: Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 minutes for off-net calls) 1.5 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day

299: Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 minutes for off-net calls), 2 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day

399: Users will get unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 minutes for off-net calls), 3 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day.

Here the list of plans offered under unlimited packs with 84 days validity:

379: Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3000 minutes for off-net calls), 6 GB data, 1000 SMS.

599: Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3000 minutes for off-net calls), 1.5 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day.

699: Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3000 minutes for off-net calls), 2 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day.

Here are the unlimited annual packs with 365 days validity

1499: In this plan, Vodafone Idea will get unlimited voice calls (FUP of 12000 minutes for off-net calls), 24 GB data, 3600 SMS.

2399: Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 12000 minutes for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/ per day of data, 100 SMS per day.

