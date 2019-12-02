Vodafone Idea new mobile plans: Price, talktime validity, data explained

Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced new tariffs for its various prepaid mobile plans. The new plans will be available across India from 3 December 2019.

Vodafone Idea announced a maximum increase of 50% in its unlimited plan with a year-long validity, the new plan will cost ₹1,499 instead of 999 and will have data usage limit of 12 GB instead of 24 GB.

The company in a statement has said that the calls (Local, STD and on national roaming) from Vodafone Idea to Vodafone Idea will be considered as on-net. If a user makes a call to other networks it will be considered as an off-net call. Off-net calls after the free usage in the plan would be charged at 6 p/min.

Here are the tariff options that a Vodafone Idea user can avail:

₹19: Users will be able to make unlimited voice calls on the Vodafone Idea network, 150 MB data, 100 SMS, 2 days validity

₹49: The plans comes with ₹38 talk time, 100 MB data, 2.5p/sec tariff with 28 day validity

₹79: This prepaid plan will come with ₹64 talk time, 200 MB data, 1p/sec tariff and 28 day validity.

The company has also launched unlimited packs with 28 days validity.

Here are the options from which a Vodafone Idea user can choose from:

₹149: User will get unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 minutes for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS.

₹249: Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 minutes for off-net calls) 1.5 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day

₹299: Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 minutes for off-net calls), 2 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day

₹399: Users will get unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 minutes for off-net calls), 3 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day.

Here the list of plans offered under unlimited packs with 84 days validity:

₹379: Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3000 minutes for off-net calls), 6 GB data, 1000 SMS.

₹599: Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3000 minutes for off-net calls), 1.5 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day.

₹699: Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3000 minutes for off-net calls), 2 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day.

Here are the unlimited annual packs with 365 days validity

₹1499: In this plan, Vodafone Idea will get unlimited voice calls (FUP of 12000 minutes for off-net calls), 24 GB data, 3600 SMS.

₹2399: Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 12000 minutes for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/ per day of data, 100 SMS per day.