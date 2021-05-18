Vodafone Idea (Vi) today announced that it will provide a one-time ₹49 plan for free to its around 6 crore low-income customers to help them stay connected during this pandemic time.

As a special relief offer, Vi will provide Rs. 49 pack Free to over 60 million low income customers due to the current situation. The pack offers talktime of Rs. 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. With this Vi is hopeful of enabling its customers to stay connected safely, and have access to all necessary information in these challenging times.

As a special gesture, with this one-time offer, VIL will be extending benefits worth up to Rs. 2,940 Mn to the low income group users in the country.

Additionally, Vi has also launched a new Combo Voucher RC79 offering huge benefits to a large base of the population. This special recharge comes with the benefit of Double Talktime of Rs. 128 (64+64) and 200 MB of data for a validity of 28 days for a limited time period

Jio and Airtel have already announced relief plans for customers in select segments.

