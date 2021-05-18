OPEN APP
Vodafone Idea (Vi) today announced that it will provide a one-time 49 plan for free to its around 6 crore low-income customers to help them stay connected during this pandemic time.

As a special relief offer, Vi will provide Rs. 49 pack Free to over 60 million low income customers due to the current situation. The pack offers talktime of Rs. 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. With this Vi is hopeful of enabling its customers to stay connected safely, and have access to all necessary information in these challenging times.

As a special gesture, with this one-time offer, VIL will be extending benefits worth up to Rs. 2,940 Mn to the low income group users in the country.

Additionally, Vi has also launched a new Combo Voucher RC79 offering huge benefits to a large base of the population. This special recharge comes with the benefit of Double Talktime of Rs. 128 (64+64) and 200 MB of data for a validity of 28 days for a limited time period

The scheme, covering 6 crore customers with 49 recharge plan, is worth 294 crore.

"Vi will provide 49 pack free to over 60 million low income customers due to the current situation. The pack offers talktime of 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. With this Vi is hopeful of enabling its customers to stay connected safely," the company said in a statement.

Jio and Airtel have already announced relief plans for customers in select segments.

