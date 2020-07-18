Vodafone Idea pays 1,000 crore instalment to DoT for AGR dues

Initially after the self-assessment, the government had allowed telecom firms to self-assess their dues, which led to a sharply lower estimate. Vodafone Idea, for example, estimated ₹21,533 crore as its dues while Bharti Airtel’s self-assessment pegged its dues at ₹13,004 crore against the DoT’s estimate of ₹43,980 crore, including the dues of Telenor India.